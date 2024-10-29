Jon Moxley Says People Don’t Know What It Means To Be AEW’s Top Guy

Jon Moxley says that while there are a lot of people who want to be in his spot in AEW, they don’t know what it truly entails. Moxley is the current AEW World Champion, and has been leading a crusade to bring AEW back to what he sees as its true purpose. He recently spoke with the News Herald about being the company’s top man and says that he’s always been that guy no matter who the champion is.

“This piece of metal goes from one suitcase to another, and there’s some paperwork filed, but, basically, nothing has changed,” Moxley said. “I’ve always been the guy in that position for AEW. That’s not something you can just win in a match or a job you apply for. It’s something you either are or you aren’t. It’s the chair I sit in until someone cuts my head off and takes my position.”

He continued, “A lot of people think they want that position and think that’s the guy they want to be, but they don’t. Some of the biggest names – really big stars and talented people – want to be that, but they don’t know what that entails. The actual work that goes into being that guy is not nearly as glamorous as it seems. It’s not a position of glory. It’s not sitting on the hood of a car going down the street in a parade getting confetti thrown on me. You have to be in the ditch, in the foxhole. You have to get dirt under your fingernails. You’re not doing it for yourself. That’s something a lot of people who think they want to be in that position will never understand.”

Moxley won the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream.