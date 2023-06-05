Jon Moxley Says He Has Plans For Japan Return After NJPW Dominion Loss

Jon Moxley says he’ll be back in Japan again after his team’s loss at NJPW, noting that he’s making plans. Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Shota Umino lost to Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii at the show, and Moxley spoke in a post-match interview talking about his return plans and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his return to Japan for NJPW Dominion: “A couple kids, a couple trips to rehab later, here we are. Every single time I come back to Japan, I will give you you absolute best, just like Claudio will, just like Shooter will. I am so goddamned glad to be back in Japan. This is a place where fighting spirit is revered, this is a place where fighting spirit pays off in the ring, in that magical moment where blood and sweat and will and guts and all that shit mixes into one. It’s the greatest f**king drug in the world. I love that shit. F**k yeah. We’ll wrestle again. I got f**king plans. I got a f**king resident card now. I know Okada has been f**king with the visa thing and trying to get our shit stopped up. But I got the card now. I’ll come back whenever the f**k I want. Thank you, Japan.”

On the BCC losing the match: “Congratulations, Okada. You beat a f**king 14-year-old. Real cool, man. You like picking on Shota, huh? You, rich kids, bullies, you guys, Ishii, Tanahashi, Okada, the cool kids. The guys they call the best in the world that can do no wrong. Personally, me, I don’t have any time for you motherf**kers. I’m not very impressed with you at all. I am the most criminally and chronically undervalued, looked-over, just total piece of shit. You guys are the best, apparently. That’s what a lot of people say. Well, far be it for me to disagree. Maybe my friend, my training partner, the man who has inspired a generation, Bryan F**king Danielson, the American Dragon, maybe he can teach you what I mean. But when I look at you, I have no impetus to show you one goddamned bit of respect.”