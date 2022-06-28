Jon Moxley PPV Special Airing Next Month

– Stonecutter Media has announced a new pay-per-view special for AEW star and Interim World Champion Jon Moxley that will begin airing on pay-per-view and On Demand in July. Here’s the full announcement:

JON MOXLEY: THE BEGINNING! IN JULY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

He’s been called unstable. He’s been called deranged. And he’s been called a WWE United States Champion, a WWE Intercontinental Champion, and a WWE Tag Team Champion! You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see this triple crown champion in the early fights that rocketed them into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to JON MOXLEY: THE BEGINNING, be sure to check out PRIVATE PARTY: BEHIND THE ROPE, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.