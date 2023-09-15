Jon Moxley Has Nothing But Praise For Bryan Danielson

In a recent interview with Bleav Pro Wrestling, Jon Moxley offered his thoughts on sharing the ring with Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Moxley commended his tag partner for his talent and commitment to genuine performance and providing a sincere experience for the audience no matter the setting. You can find a highlight from Moxley and listen to the full interview below.

On Danielson’s talent and status as a wrestler: “Bryan, I consider maybe just the greatest pro wrestler that ever lived. Which is a very humbling thing that I get to say that, I get to be tag partners with him and work with him. To have somebody like that on your side, to bounce ideas off of it to play that Regal role and tell you this sucks or whatever, or change that, that’s an immense tool, that I don’t take for granted, that I have in my toolbox that I get to pick his brain. Bryan is like the greatest pure pro wrestler of all time. If you just picked him up and stuck him in any ring of the world, whether it be in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Tijuana, or the Tokyo Dome, or the main event of WrestleMania, or AEW Dynamite, you put him in any ring against any opponent with no context whatsoever and just ring the bell. Anybody watching, he will suck into that match and they’ll feel like they’re watching a real struggle and he just completely sucked into this match for the duration of it against anybody anywhere, anytime. He’s just the most perfect pure wrestler that’s ever lived. I’ve taken a great deal of influence from him, as I’m sure many pro wrestlers have.”