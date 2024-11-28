Jon Moxley Praises Batista, Mentions Calling Him Out During His CZW Days

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), Jon Moxley praised Batista and spoke about the time he called the former World Champion out while Mox was in CZW. Moxley and Batista did cross paths in WWE, when Evolution lost to the Shield in two consecutive matches.

Mox said: “I didn’t even really think about that. My memory of a lot of those years, on that particular circuit, are quite spotty. It was a different time and place. That definitely sounds like something….I would make all kinds of outlandish claims. Batista was cool as fuck. He was a cool guy.“