wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite After Contact With Someone With COVID-19
– AEW World champion Jon Moxley was set to be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. However, that will no longer be happening as he’s been pulled from tonight’s show for precautionary reasons after recently coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19. AEW President Tony Khan issued the announcement via Twitter, which you can see below.
According to Khan, Jon Moxley warned AEW about the previous contact ahead of tonight’s show, a doctor asked Moxley to stay home and get tested for the coronavirus. Per Tony Khan, “Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight.”
As previously reported, QT Marshall was also pulled from tonight’s show after interacting with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the Natural Nightmares are no longer facing FTR on tonight’s Dynamite. Instead, they will face SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian).
Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kane Reveals Which Wrestler Made Him Realize He’s A Libertarian, What He Likes & Dislikes About Donald Trump
- Marty Scurll Responds To Woman’s Accusation That He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot