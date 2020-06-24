Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite After Contact With Someone With COVID-19

– AEW World champion Jon Moxley was set to be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. However, that will no longer be happening as he’s been pulled from tonight’s show for precautionary reasons after recently coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19. AEW President Tony Khan issued the announcement via Twitter, which you can see below.

According to Khan, Jon Moxley warned AEW about the previous contact ahead of tonight’s show, a doctor asked Moxley to stay home and get tested for the coronavirus. Per Tony Khan, “Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight.”

As previously reported, QT Marshall was also pulled from tonight’s show after interacting with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the Natural Nightmares are no longer facing FTR on tonight’s Dynamite. Instead, they will face SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian).