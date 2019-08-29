Jon Moxley Pulled From Starrcast III

Conrad Thompson announced early this morning that Jon Moxley has been pulled from his panel and appearance at Starrcast III. Fans who have purchased meet and greets will be given refunds and a revised schedule will be issued later today.

Conrad said: “We received word today that unfortunately @JonMoxley won’t be able to travel to @StarrcastEvents. Once he got the word from his doctor he told us, “I’m sorry, this sucks.” I’m sure we all echo those sentiments. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him soon. Everyone who purchased his meet and greet has been notified via email. Refunds will begin being processed tomorrow. His stage show has been cancelled and a new schedule will be released tomorrow.”

Moxley was also pulled from AEW All Out as a results of the MRSA infection in his elbow.

