Jon Moxley Will Realize the Best Version of Himself in War With The Elite

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley discussed The Blackpool Combat Club’s feud with The Elite. Below are some additional highlights:

Jon Moxley on his partners in The Blackpool Combat Club: “The BCC is real. It’s only been around for a year, but those guys have been my partners for like 10 years. I don’t have many close friends in the business. Danielson and Claudio, those two are on that list. They’re best friends, training partners, and I’ve spent so much time in the ring with them. The only difference was, back then, it was the opposite side of the ring. Me and Seth [Rollins] vs. Sheamus and Cesaro [now known by his real name, Castagnoli], we’d wrestle so much and tear the house down. I get off on s*** like that. I think there was a match where Claudio busted his teeth out, and, for some reason, we felt slighted in some way because it wasn’t getting the attention it deserved. So we said, ‘F*** it, we’re just going to steal the show every night.’ I was in The Shield at that time, but you need guys on both sides to push each other.”

Moxley on their war against The Elite: “Gearing up with the BCC for this war against The Elite, I’m so excited I can do this now that I have my s*** straight. I don’t care what obstacles are in front of me. By sheer force of will, I’m going to squeeze every single drop of potential out of myself that I can. Anyone who stands in the way can get f***ed. I’m not going to sit idly and let time go by. I’m going to completely realize the best version of Jon Moxley, whatever that is. The BCC vs. The Elite, this rivalry is the absolute apex of professional wrestling right now. We’re going to have a great crowd and we have the steel cage. It’s got all the ingredients for a really memorable night.”

On his history with Kenny Omega: “Kenny has been pushing me since day one in AEW. And now I’m far better than I was then in 2019, especially now that I’m not scared of dying of a seizure in the ring. And substance abuse issues are never really over, but it’s in the rearview. Mentally, [and] physically, this is the best I’ve felt in a long time.”

On tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega will face Moxley in a Cage Match. It will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.