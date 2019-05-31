Jon Moxley Recalls Telling WWE That He Was Leaving and How Vince McMahon Reacted, Says He Thought He Was Being Buried With Nia Jax Angle

– Jon Moxley discussed the day he actually told WWE that he was leaving during his appearance on Talk is Jericho. Moxley told Jericho that he waited until after the Royal Rumble before he told anyone because he knew Seth Rollins was going to win the Rumble and didn’t want to mess anything up for him, and that he initially thought that the segment on the post-Royal Rumble episode of Raw where Nia Jax attacked him in the ring was WWE trying to bury him.

Highlights from that segment of the podcast is below:

On not saying anything at first: “They keep saying that a new contract is coming. I know I’m not gonna sign it, but I’m like, okay. ‘It’s coming next week, it’s coming next week. We just gotta get through Saudi [Arabia] and then the new contract’s coming,’ you know. I’m like, ‘Okay, okay.’ And I’m waiting for it, because I’m relishing the opportunity for them to go, ‘Here’s your new contract.’ And then to go, ‘Not interested.’ I’m like, waiting for it. I’m excited about it, ’cause I don’t know how they’re going to react. It eventually just doesn’t come, doesn’t come.”

On the first time he told someone: “And then it’s like, Royal Rumble weekend. And I’m thinking like — I know I’m supposed to work with Seth on Monday. And [Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark] Carano is like, ‘It’s coming Monday. Hunter wants to give it to you personally,’ or whatever. And I just like, couldn’t hold it in anymore. We were at like some Axxess or something. I just couldn’t hold it in, I was like ‘Dude, look. In 114 days or whatever it was…’ And he was like ‘No no no no no no, before you say anything…’ I was like, ‘I am gone.’ And he was like ‘[sputters and groans].’ And I said, ‘This is not’ — and this is what I told Vince too, and Hunter. ‘This is not a decision I came to fast or lightly. This has been a long time coming, I am not going to change my mind. This is not about any one particular thing. This is not an emotional decision. This is happening. I am leaving. And it’s okay,’ you know? And he was like, ‘Well, you want me to tell them?’ I said, ‘Do whatever, I’m gonna talk to Vince on Monday.’ I’m trying not to ruffle any feathers, you know. Royal Rumble weekend, I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t tell Seth because I knew he was going over in the Rumble and I didn’t want to put any weird mojo on him, you know. So I’m just, ‘Look, just tell Vince whatever if you want. I’ll talk to him on Monday, I can tell him after the show, before the show, we can talk next week. No rush, I’m here for another 90 days, whatever it is. Just putting it out there so you all know before you start advertising for Europe tours and your ‘Mania plans and all that. It seems like a time where you needed to know, Royal Rumble weekend, who you’ve got going forward and who you don’t.’ I’m trying not to make any trouble.”

On being told the next day that he was taking a bump for Nia Jax: “So we get to Raw the next day and I’m also secretly hoping that I’ll just work with Seth, he’ll curbstomp me into oblivion and I’ll get to go home. Because I’m thinking, there’s no way they’re gonna keep me on TV. It’s January, there’s no way they’re keeping me on TV if I’m gonna be gone in three months, right? Or they could try to bury me or whatever, but I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. So it’s Phoenix, early show again. Five o’clock, so meeting’s going on early. So I’m waiting for the meeting to get over so that I can talk to Vince, be like ‘Hey, you wanna talk now, after, whatever, no rush.’ Not telling anybody. And I’m working with Seth or whatever, but an hour before the show, a producer comes up to me. And he’s like, ‘Uh, there’s been some additions.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, so anyway, you stay out there after the commercial break. Nia’s music hits, she comes out, yadda yadda, you take a bump for her.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ And Johnny comes up running up to me, ‘Ah, we’ve got some additions. Vince said he’s in his office, whatever, Nia comes out, take the bump. He says you can go talk to him if you’re uncomfortable.’ I said, ‘Yes! Let’s talk.’ Because now I’m getting hot. And it’s not ’cause I don’t — I’m totally cool with taking the bump for Nia. It’s 2019, she’s a very powerful woman. She did great in the Royal Rumble the night before. If this existed outside of me leaving, that’s a totally different conversation.”

On feeling like he was about to be buried: “I knew, because here’s the thing. The production meeting whittles down as it goes along. They get rid of some people, then they get rid of the writers. So an hour before the show, it’s down to the super-secret meeting where it’s only like Vince and Hunter, and maybe like [Raw lead writer Ed] Koskey. Those are the only people who knew I was leaving. So it was like, once it gets down to the super-secret meeting, where only the people know I was leaving [are there], that’s when this mysterious new addition comes in? And it really felt like just a middle finger.”

On talking to Vince: “So my skin was hot, and I was like, ‘Let’s go talk to Vince.’ So I go like storm in toward the production meeting, Johnny’s like following me behind, papers flailing everywhere. And I come storming in, right up the middle of the production meeting room, and immediately he gets up, he’s grabbing his stuff, like, ‘Oh, my office.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, let’s go to your office!’ So we sit down in his office, and he starts babyfacing me, ‘Ah, I understand you gave your notice and thank you so much for everything,’ and I thought, ‘I guess we’re doing this now.’ And we have our talk or whatever. By this point, he’d tried to justify it in his mind. Because Carano says something — I told Carano like, ‘Yeah, I think the day I knew I was gone was the day I got the shot.’ So I think he told Vince that, because Vince goes, ‘Yeah, I mean I heard you were unhappy about something like the shot thing they did. I wish you had told me. I didn’t know you had all these problems.’ And I’m thinking in my head like, ‘Why the f**k was I in your office then? I went storming in there and said, ‘What the hell is this like I do all the time. How do you not know? Of course you know.’ But he’s gotta make everything okay in his mind. But I’m still trying to babyface him, show him my gratitude. It got a little emotional, you know what I mean? On both sides. But I took the opportunity to say everything I wanted to say. And I’ve been having this conversation in my head for months. So I was like, I’m getting everything off my chest. And I told him, ‘Every Monday I get a physical sick feeling in my stomach. It happens every Monday on the dot. A writer will come up to me, ‘Hey Dean, we’ve got you for seg[ment] six, or whatever.’ And he’s got a script in his hand, and I don’t know what kind of goofy nonsense, what kind of embarrassing stuff is on that script, and what challenges will lay ahead to try and just not look like an idiot today. And I get a physical sick feeling in my stomach. And he’s like, ‘I can’t, this is [mutters].’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t live like that. I can’t live in a world where I’m in like Pedukah, Kentucky at a house show and there’s some writers I don’t even know writing words for me in some office. I can’t do it anymore.'”

On confronting Vince about his concerns of being buried: “So I’m trying to be like, ‘Yeah, I just need to get away for a while.’ ‘Cause I’m hoping he just writes me off TV that night. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ll just finish up at ‘Mania. We’re not gonna bury you on the way out or anything like that.’ And I went, ‘Actually, it’s funny you mention that ’cause that’s the reason I stormed in here, because it looks to me like that’s exactly what the f**k you’re doing.’ And he goes, ‘Oh no, no, no, no!’ And he proceeds to tell me this whole idea he’s got for me and Nia. And all I hear is like, ‘We’re burying the f**k out of you, blah blah blah. We’re burying the f**k out of you.’ ‘It’s an attraction!’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ I looked at Johnny and was like ‘Okay, all right. Let’s do it.’ And we actually had a good time, doing rehearsal and trying not to laugh. I was saying funny things to her, you know. It was over, it was cool, whatever.”

