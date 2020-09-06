Jon Moxley Addresses Renee Young’s Status After AEW All Out, Comments On Fan Approaching Him

Jon Moxley took part in a media scrum after AEW All Out. Highlights are below (h/t PWInsider & Fightful).

* Moxley noted how humid it was in Jacksonville, and praised how hard everyone worked to deal with the humidity.

* Moxley said that Renee Young has an extensive non-compete clause with WWE and that her goals are beyond pro-wrestling. He said she was in the crowd tonight at AEW All Out and it wouldn’t surprise him if she did end up doing something with AEW, adding that if she didn’t have the non-compete clause, she may have appeared on the show tonight, but that he wants her to get a Katie Couric Good Morning America type of job.

* Moxley noted that he is intrigued about working on the mic with Jake Roberts in his program with Lance Archer.

* Moxley said that he thought the fan that approached him during his entrance seemed to want to celebrate with him, not attack him, and that he hoped it ended up on camera, but that especially during the pandemic, he doesn’t want him near him. He said that Charlie, who works behind the scenes for AEW, speared the hell out of the fan.

* He said he likes that AEW is working with companies like the NWA to bring in talent like Thunder Rosa, said he hopes to see AEW work with promotions like NJPW, ROH, and Impact as well.

* He named Brodie Lee and Darby Allin as the types of guys he likes to work with, noting he prefers a physical style.