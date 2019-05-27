wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set For More Indy Shows, Wife Renee Young To Appear With Him At Meet & Greets
Jon Moxley continues to be announced for more indy dates, and seems keen on bringing his wife Renee Young with him.
He was already set to face Pentagon Jr. at an indy event from Northeast Wrestling on August 16th. NEW has since announced several more appearances for Moxley, and Young is set to appear for Meet and Greets at these same events. His schedule with NEW as of now can be seen below:
* Friday, 6/14 vs. Darby Allin for NEW Brass City Brawl in Waterbury, CT @ Waterbury PAL
* Saturday, 6/15 in Jackson, NJ @ Six Flags
* Friday, 8/16 vs. Pentagon Jr. for NEW Prison Break in Poughkeepsie, NY @ Mid-Hudson Civic Center
* Saturday, 8/17 for NEW Wrestling Under The Stars in Scranton, PA @ PNC Field
The tweets and FB posts announcing this can be seen below:
@JonMoxley is coming to @newwrestling1
vs. @DarbyAllin on June 14th Waterbury, CT@six_great June 15th
Vs. @PENTAELZEROM – Aug 16th, Norwich, CT Aug 17 Scranton, Pa Aug 18th
Tix @ https://t.co/piOoz1iyyG https://t.co/kn4DZcZ6xy
— Northeast Wrestling (@newwrestling1) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says Scripted Promos Are Ridiculous: ‘It’s Embarrassing That’s What the Business Has Come To’
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW Taking A Shot At Triple H at Double or Nothing, PAC’s Status, Giving Wrestling Fans A Better Quality of Life, More