Jon Moxley Set For More Indy Shows, Wife Renee Young To Appear With Him At Meet & Greets

Jon Moxley continues to be announced for more indy dates, and seems keen on bringing his wife Renee Young with him.

He was already set to face Pentagon Jr. at an indy event from Northeast Wrestling on August 16th. NEW has since announced several more appearances for Moxley, and Young is set to appear for Meet and Greets at these same events. His schedule with NEW as of now can be seen below:

* Friday, 6/14 vs. Darby Allin for NEW Brass City Brawl in Waterbury, CT @ Waterbury PAL

* Saturday, 6/15 in Jackson, NJ @ Six Flags

* Friday, 8/16 vs. Pentagon Jr. for NEW Prison Break in Poughkeepsie, NY @ Mid-Hudson Civic Center

* Saturday, 8/17 for NEW Wrestling Under The Stars in Scranton, PA @ PNC Field

The tweets and FB posts announcing this can be seen below: