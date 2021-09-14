Jon Moxley Replaced by Will Ospreay for Upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley Show

– AEW star Jon Moxley was previously scheduled for an upcoming NJPW show set for San Jose, California in November. NJPW confirmed yesterday that Moxley will no longer be taking part in the event for undisclosed reasons. Instead, Will Ospreay will now be taking his place for the event.

NJPW Battle in the Valley will be held on November 13 at the San Jose Civic. Bell time will begin at 8:00 pm local Time. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.