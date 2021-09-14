wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Replaced by Will Ospreay for Upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley Show
– AEW star Jon Moxley was previously scheduled for an upcoming NJPW show set for San Jose, California in November. NJPW confirmed yesterday that Moxley will no longer be taking part in the event for undisclosed reasons. Instead, Will Ospreay will now be taking his place for the event.
NJPW Battle in the Valley will be held on November 13 at the San Jose Civic. Bell time will begin at 8:00 pm local Time. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Update for Battle in the Valley:
Bell time will now be 8pm PT on November 13th.
Unfortunately, Jon Moxley will no longer be participating.
However, we are excited to announce Will Ospreay will be there!
TICKETS: https://t.co/MLvy083vwd pic.twitter.com/E9LRd5yc2a
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) September 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Planned Opponent For Damian Priest’s US Title Open Challenge On Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Booker T On How He Expects AEW To Book Adam Cole, AEW’s Approach To Building Roster Full Of Stars
- Gable Steveson Reveals More Details Of WWE Contract, Thinks He’ll Go Straight To Main Roster
- Note On CM Punk and Colt Cabana Having Issues And Working Together in AEW