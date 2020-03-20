Jon Moxley Reportedly Helping Indy Talent Who Have Lost Bookings Due to COVID-19

Jon Moxley is doing what he can to help out independent wrestling talent whose income have been affected by the coronavirus. According to The WON, Moxley has made significant donations under the radar to GoFundMe accounts set up for indy talent who have lost bookings and thus income due to the pandemic.

The report notes that Moxley has done similar things anonymously over the years. Several wrestling talent have done similar things in the past, giving to others in need without any kind of announcement or fanfare.