Jon Moxley ‘Reprimanded’ By AEW For Referee Attack

– Jon Moxley has been “reprimanded” by AEW for his attack on the referee during last night’s AEW Dynamite. During Moxley’s match with PAC on the episode, Moxley took exception to the time limit draw after PAC kicked out with a second left. As a result, he hit referee Paul Turner with the Paradigm Shift.

AEW announced that he’s been reprimanded over the incident, as you can see below: