Jon Moxley ‘Reprimanded’ By AEW For Referee Attack
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley has been “reprimanded” by AEW for his attack on the referee during last night’s AEW Dynamite. During Moxley’s match with PAC on the episode, Moxley took exception to the time limit draw after PAC kicked out with a second left. As a result, he hit referee Paul Turner with the Paradigm Shift.
AEW announced that he’s been reprimanded over the incident, as you can see below:
#AEW officials have reprimanded Jon Moxley for an unprovoked attack on referee Paul Turner, as this is not the first time Moxley has attacked the Senior Official. Moxley has been warned that another violation of AEW’s sportsmanship policy could result in a fine and/or suspension. pic.twitter.com/7dlsy1Rp35
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 25, 2019
