Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Against Cope On AEW Dynamite

March 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 3-19-25 Jon Moxley Cope Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley remains your AEW World Champion, defeating Cope in a Street Fight on this week’s Dynamite. Moxley successfully defended his title on Wednesday’s show despite beins suplexed by Cope onto his spike. Wheeler Yuta came down to make a save but was put through a table, after which PAC and Claudio Castangoli came down only to be fought off by FTR.

Cope then speared Moxley through a table and Marina Shafir came down, only to be taken out by Willow Nightingale. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne came down and Wayne hit a cutter on Cope, allowing Moxley to choke him out for the win.

