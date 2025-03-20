Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Against Cope On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley remains your AEW World Champion, defeating Cope in a Street Fight on this week’s Dynamite. Moxley successfully defended his title on Wednesday’s show despite beins suplexed by Cope onto his spike. Wheeler Yuta came down to make a save but was put through a table, after which PAC and Claudio Castangoli came down only to be fought off by FTR.

Cope then speared Moxley through a table and Marina Shafir came down, only to be taken out by Willow Nightingale. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne came down and Wayne hit a cutter on Cope, allowing Moxley to choke him out for the win.

Jon Moxley's trying to choke out Cope with that kendo stick! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@JonMoxley | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/L2NkwDlia5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2025

Prince Nana is keeping a close eye on this Street Fight for his client Swerve Strickland! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@PrinceKingNana | @JonMoxley | @RatedRCope | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/0l9Nbie8W7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2025

