Jon Moxley Retains World Title at AEW Full Gear, Chaos Ensues After Main Event

Jon Moxley is still your AEW World Champion after successfully retaining the title against Orange Cassidy at Full Gear. The match saw Cassidy get busted open by Moxley early on, only to fight back through the match. Eventually, Cassidy strung together offense to get the advantage, which caused the Death Riders to interfere. This led to the Conglomeration to come out to save. Marina Shafir tried to help Moxley, only for Willow Nightingale to return and stop her. However, Wheeler Yuta hit a knee on Cassidy, allowing Mox to hit the Death Rider and get the three.

After the match, things got wild. At first, they poured cleaner into the face of Cassidy to choke him. Hangman Page then came out and took out Yuta, before setting the stage for Christian Cage to try and once again cash in his World title shot. That failed thanks to Jay White, who was attacked by the Death Riders. The group then escaped backstage, but a car crashed into their truck. They stole another car and got away. Darby Allin was eventually revealed as the driver, busted open and demanding they came back and fight him.

Moxley is in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion, the most in history. He has held the gold for 43 days after winning at at WrestleDream last month.

