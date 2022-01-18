wrestling / News

Jon Moxley’s Return Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 18, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Jon Moxley

As previously noted, it was previously announced that Moxley would defend the GCW World title against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on January 23. And now, Moxley is set to make his return to AEW.

The company has announced Moxley will make his first appearance for the company in nearly three months on this week’s Dynamite.

Moxley checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program back in early November.

You can view the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading