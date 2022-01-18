wrestling / News
Jon Moxley’s Return Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, it was previously announced that Moxley would defend the GCW World title against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on January 23. And now, Moxley is set to make his return to AEW.
The company has announced Moxley will make his first appearance for the company in nearly three months on this week’s Dynamite.
Moxley checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program back in early November.
You can view the announcement below.
MOX IS BACK.
Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TVVeo1evSM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022
