wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Returning to GCW At You Wouldn’t Understand
May 19, 2022 | Posted by
Jon Moxley is making his return to GCW next month at the company’s You Wouldn’t Understand show. GCW announced on Thursday that the GCW World Champion will compete at the June 18th show, which takes place in New York City.
You can see the updated lineup for the show below:
* Jon Moxley vs. TBA
* Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack
* Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson
* SAT vs Gringo, ASF, & Drago Kid
* Charles Mason vs Nate Webb
*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*
Just Signed:
GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY returns on 6/18 in NYC!
Plus:
Jack Evans vs Ninja Mack
SAT vs Gringo/ASF/Drago Kid
Janela vs Mike Jackson
Mason vs Webb
Blake
Marko
SGC
+more
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/pzoA1x5nAF
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 19, 2022