Jon Moxley Returning to Ring For GCW This Month
January 14, 2022
Jon Moxley is making his return to the ring for GCW later this month. GCW has announced that Moxley will defend his GCW World Championship against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on January 23rd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Moxley has been out of action since he chose to take a hiatus to attend an inpatient alcohol rehab.
You can see the announcement below:
*BREAKING*
Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:
*GCW World Title Match*
MOX
vs
187
Plus:
Janela vs Cardona
Allie vs Ruby
Gresham vs Blake
Team Bandido vs Team Gringo
Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0
Sun, Jan 23rd – 8PM
LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! pic.twitter.com/5lz9YewFax
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2022