wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Returning to Ring For GCW This Month

January 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The WRLD On GCW Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is making his return to the ring for GCW later this month. GCW has announced that Moxley will defend his GCW World Championship against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on January 23rd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Moxley has been out of action since he chose to take a hiatus to attend an inpatient alcohol rehab.

You can see the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jon Moxley, The WRLD On GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading