Jon Moxley Returning to Ring For GCW This Month

Jon Moxley is making his return to the ring for GCW later this month. GCW has announced that Moxley will defend his GCW World Championship against Homicide at The WRLD on GCW on January 23rd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Moxley has been out of action since he chose to take a hiatus to attend an inpatient alcohol rehab.

You can see the announcement below: