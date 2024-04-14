wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Will Return on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Other Matches and Segments Announced
During tonight’s AEW Collision, two announcements were made for next week’s Dynamite, including the return of Jon Moxley. Meanwhile, Taz will broker a meeting between Chris Jericho and HOOK. Matches were also announced, including a trios match (The Elite vs. PAC, Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo) and a women’s match (Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May). Here’s the updated lineup:
* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart
* The Elite vs. PAC, Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May
* Jon Moxley returns
* Taz brokers a meeting between Chris Jericho & HOOK
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland