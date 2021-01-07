AEW News: Jon Moxley Returns on New Year’s Smash, Sting Backs Up Darby Allin, AEW Women’s Title Match Highlights

– Jon Moxley made his return to AEW Dynamite at New Year’s Smash and addressed his loss to Kenny Omega. You can see a clip of Moxley cutting a promo tonight, saying that he wasn’t going to whine about his loss and that while he was looking for revenge against Omega, he wouldn’t be interfering in Rey Fenix’s World Title shot. Moxley noted that afterward he would not be safe and that he would “get even and then some.”

Moxley did attack after Omega retained the title against Fenix, but ran afoul of the Good Brothers who made their AEW debut by coming to Moxley’s defense.

– Sting came out to back up Darby Allin in the latter’s feud with Team Taz during Allin’s weigh-in with Brian Cage, and you can see a clip from the segment below:

"We all know how this ends. So let's get to the fun part" – TNT Champion @DarbyAllin

– TNT Champion @DarbyAllin

– AEW also posted a clip from Hikaru Shida’s defense of her AEW Women’s Championship against Abadon. Abadon lost the match but sunk her teeth into Shida, as you can see in a post made by the champion to Twitter: