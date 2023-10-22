wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Returns on AEW Collision Following Title Defense From Ricky Starks and Big Bill
A lot went down at the end of this week’s episode of AEW Collision and it culminated with the return of Jon Moxley. Moxley had been out of action due to a minor concussion suffered at AEW Grand Slam.
The main event featured Ricky Starks and Big Bill retaining the AEW World tag team titles when the House of Black appeared for the third time in the night. This allowed Starks to pin Yuta, continuing their first reign (which has lasted for 14 days so far). Bryan Danielson came out to save his teammates, but that didn’t go well. FTR came out and the same thing happened. Finally, Moxley returned to help the Blackpool Combat Club, which ended the show.
When Battle of the Belts VIII began, Orange Cassidy came out for his match and had an altercation with Mox.
The challengers former #ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta & former #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli look for #AEW Tag Team Titles tonight in your main event
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
#AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks look to leave Memphis, TN with the titles still in hand.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
Wheeler Yuta is still in this fight!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
Claudio Castagnoli with an overwhelming attack on the champion Ricky Starks!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
Uppercuts for everyone!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
Claudio Castagnoli with a very close two-count!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
We almost saw new #AEW World Tag Team Champions!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
The House of Black for the third time tonight has rushed the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
The House of Black continues their attacks on the Blackpool Combat Club & FTR!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
JON MOXLEY HAS ARRIVED!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
NEW #AEW International Champ Orange Cassidy makes his way to the ring and immediately gets in Jon Moxley's face!
Watch #AEWBOTBVIII LIVE on TNT!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023
