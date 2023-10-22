Jon Moxley Returns on AEW Collision Following Title Defense From Ricky Starks and Big Bill

A lot went down at the end of this week’s episode of AEW Collision and it culminated with the return of Jon Moxley. Moxley had been out of action due to a minor concussion suffered at AEW Grand Slam.

The main event featured Ricky Starks and Big Bill retaining the AEW World tag team titles when the House of Black appeared for the third time in the night. This allowed Starks to pin Yuta, continuing their first reign (which has lasted for 14 days so far). Bryan Danielson came out to save his teammates, but that didn’t go well. FTR came out and the same thing happened. Finally, Moxley returned to help the Blackpool Combat Club, which ended the show.

When Battle of the Belts VIII began, Orange Cassidy came out for his match and had an altercation with Mox.

#AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks look to leave Memphis, TN with the titles still in hand. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/LQzZeX8MCm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023