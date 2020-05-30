wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Reveals He Suffered A Bruised Tailbone
May 30, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Jon Moxley revealed that he suffered a bruised tailbone during a recent match. He didn’t specify which match it was, but he last wrestled against Brodie Lee at AEW Double or Nothing last week. During that match, the two fell through the wooden ramp.
Moxley wrote: “If you’ve ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like…”
Given where the tailbone is located, the photo is a tad NSFW. You can find it on his Twitter account here.
Renee Young replied that she’ll get ready to take care of him.
She wrote: “I’ll prepare the ice and donut to sit on.“
