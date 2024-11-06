Jon Moxley Reveals He’s Recently Been Getting Physical Therapy For His Hip

In an interview with Authority Magazine, Jon Moxley spoke about his health and revealed that he’s been getting physical therapy for an issue with his hip. Moxley is the current AEW World Champion and will face Orange Cassidy at Full Gear. Here are highlights:

On advice he’d give to wrestlers just starting out: “Work. Get out there and work. Everywhere you can. Anywhere you can. As much as you can. The answer to almost every question you can ask is…get experience. There’s just no substitute for it.”

On who made the biggest difference in his life: “I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from a diverse array of the best minds in the business. I’ve had so many amazing teachers and, since I’m of the mind that we have 2 ears but only one mouth, think it’s wise to listen more than you talk. However, If I had to give out an MVP trophy for the profound difference maker in my life it would unquestionably go to my wife, Renee Paquette, hands down. I might very well be dead had our paths never crossed. I was lucky enough to meet her right as I was starting to realize some material success so that was a bit of a crossroads where I could have easily veered down a more destructive path. Now I had something ACTUALLY valuable, I had this person. As it was, I still almost destroyed my entire life so thankfully, she’s been here to be the linchpin holding the whole damn thing together.”

On workout regime that helps him heal from injury: “I’ve been going to physical therapy for my hip for the last few months. When it comes to rehabbing injuries, just find quality PT people and do everything they say with 100% effort. Vetting them is important. I think the biggest differentiator between someone who returns from a serious injury 100pct and someone who’s never quite the same again is simply the attitude with which they approached rehab. If you’re on crutches and all they tell you to do for the day is 15 reps of little foot flexes or something, make those the best, most focused 15 reps you can. For me, being that I’m 38 and have been getting the crap kicked out of me for 20 years, I don’t recover as quickly as I used to. That’s been difficult to accept. There’s a principle I learned at 11 years old when I started wrestling, basically the principle that hard work beats talent, or at least it can. You may not have been given the same natural gifts; you may not have the same advantages. It doesn’t matter. Hard work evens the playing field. The ability to endure, to have discipline, a simple willingness to put in more time and effort- this was like learning some cheat code to the universe. Discovering that simple principle, changed the course of my life. That’s what gave me the confidence to pursue Pro Wrestling despite the astronomical odds of success. I was a nobody; I didn’t have any advantages but who cares? I’d just outwork everyone. I read a book back then called A Season on the Mat and it talked about how Dan Gable wouldn’t be satisfied until he had to be carried off the mat after practice. That’s how I approached my life from then on. While it has been difficult to accept that my body can’t do everything my mind wants it to anymore, I have found that the key now is redirecting that same energy towards being disciplined about recovery. It’s about attacking all the tedious stretching, mobility and recovery practices, with intention.”