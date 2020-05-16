wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Reveals His Best Entrance From NJPW
May 16, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW World champion and reigning IWGP US champion Jon Moxley was featured in a new NJPW video where he reveals his best entrance for New Japan. Moxley picked his G1 Climax match with Tomohiro Ishii from July 19, 2019 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold