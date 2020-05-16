wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Reveals His Best Entrance From NJPW

May 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley Jon Moxley’s AEW NJPW

– AEW World champion and reigning IWGP US champion Jon Moxley was featured in a new NJPW video where he reveals his best entrance for New Japan. Moxley picked his G1 Climax match with Tomohiro Ishii from July 19, 2019 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can check out that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jon Moxley, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading