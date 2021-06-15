Jon Moxley Reveals the Origin of Infamous Nickname

– On the latest episode of Oral Sessions, AEW star Jon Moxley answered questions due to host Renee Paquette giving birth to their daughter. During the show, Moxley revealed the origin of his infamous nickname, “Titty Master.” Below is an excerpt from Jon Moxley (via Fightful):

“Here’s the thing you have to understand. One does not simply wake up in the morning and put on the Titty Master. One does not come home at night and take it off. This is a life you live when you are bequeathed with the energy of the Titty Master, I mean it all started, I wake up in a cold sweat, cold sweat at a nightmare. I was given a message. Now through the ether, I knew where I needed to go. Somehow I knew, the universe put me on this path and I said on a journey to mount Titicaca and then climb to the top of this mountain, lightning crashing wind, dust in my face, hot ash flying. I see the titty elders at the top of the mountain standing around a tree and they all raise their hands in the air and then lightning strikes and it hits this big oak tree. Think it was an oak may have been a Ficus but not like one of the little Ficus trees that are in offices. It is like one of the super Ficus. Whatever kind of tree it was as a matter. Then out of this, this lightning strike. I see red glowing, two pieces of wood. I’m called to them. I feel a pull on the elders look at me and I look at them and I’d look at the wood and I see it come into view and see and it’s just a pair of nunchucks inscribed into the wood with the lightning, a ‘T’ and inscribed wood burning fire and lightning an ‘M’ and the elders they put their heads up and they walk away and they leave me alone on top of the mountain with these. I realized at that moment that I am the ‘Titty Master.'”