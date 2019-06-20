Jon Moxley Set to Appear at Rhode Island Comic Con in November

– NJPW and AEW talent Jon Moxley, formerly known as WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, has been announced for an appearance at the Rhode Island Comic Con later this November. You can check out the full announcement below. The convention is slated for November 1-3 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) will also be appearing at the convention. Tickets are on sale at ricomiccon.com.