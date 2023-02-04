Jon Moxley On the Risk He Took Joining AEW, Says AEW Is Part Of His Legacy

Jon Moxley was one of the first big names to jump from WWE to AEW, and he recently weighed in on the risk he and others took doing so. Moxley talked during his appearance on The Justin Kinner Show about joining AEW, how he views the company as part of his legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On jumping to AEW: “It was a risk for everybody. Me and Chris [Jericho] always joked that we were getting in the raft and going down the river. We had no idea what was going to come. It was all just a shot in the dark, but we all had faith.”

On AEW being part of his legacy: “If I have a lasting impact on the business, it would probably be that I helped AEW get off the ground, and I absolutely refuse to let this place ever go to hell. I will ride or die with this place. I won’t ever let it go downhill or suck or anything like that.”

On what makes AEW stand out from other promotions: “I think the thing that sets it apart, and what we always have to remember, is that its an alternative. I think the other promotions in the past, that have tried to be the standard, kind of the WWE formula that people in North America think of as major league wrestling, and it comes off as ‘WWE Lite.’ I don’t think we should ever be that.”