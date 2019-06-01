Jon Moxley on How Roman Reigns Hated His Infamous ‘Suffering Succotash’ Promo in WWE, Addresses Fans Turning on Roman Reigns as the Top Guy

– The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast recently interviewed AEW’s Jon Moxley. During the interview, Moxley discussed his friendship with Roman Reigns, how Reigns hated saying “suffering succotash” in WWE, and a lot more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Moxley on the fans turning on Roman Reigns when he became ‘the guy’ in WWE: “I think they definitely, probably hoped that it stopped, when he was in The Shield, everybody loved him, he was the hottest thing, but was booked like a monster. But as soon as [the fans] realized [he was the guy], then they all decided beforehand they were going to turn on him because they don’t like that, for whatever reason. I think Cena did that first and Roman walked into it. They were like, ‘Oh, it’s the Cena thing, again.'”

Moxley on Roman Reigns’ infamous ‘suffering succotash’ promo and how Reigns hated saying it: “Vince [McMahon] had him say ‘suffering succotash,’ ya know what I mean? I remember that day. You think he wanted to say that? No. He went in there and came out and was like, ‘He wants me to say suffering succotash,’ and I remember kind of laughing like, ‘Dude, you can’t say that.’ He’s like, ‘He wants me to say it. Is there a cool way to say it?’ I’m like, ‘What if you looked at the camera and said, well, that wasn’t easy to say,’ or something, I don’t know. His personality is so great, he’s such a great dude. Everybody loves him, he’s the move lovable guy in the world. He’s the guy everybody gravitates to in the locker room. Just his natural charisma, but they don’t let him be himself. They try to make him—years ago, he was trying to be what they wanted.”

Moxley on Roman Reigns: “I’m really glad he is legit one of my best friends because we would ride in the car—even when we were in competition, so to speak, because I love him so much that I couldn’t resent him or anything. If he was a guy that I wasn’t friends with or I hated, I would probably resent the hell out of him. Because there were many times when I felt like I had a stronger connection with the audience than him, but it didn’t matter. He’s my best friend, so it would have never come between us.”