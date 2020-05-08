Jon Moxley Says AEW’s Current Situation Due To Pandemic Is ‘Not Ideal, Obviously’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jon Moxley spoke about how AEW is handling running events during the COVID-19 pandemic and admitted the situation is not ‘ideal’. Here are highlights:

On AEW’s current situation: “It’s not ideal, obviously, for anybody. That PPV was only seven weeks ago when I was celebrating bloody in a sea of fans. But now it’s not like that anymore. My mother was at that show and I don’t know when I’m ever gonna see her again because she’s barricaded up in Ohio. It’s challenging times and definitely not ideal.”

On the culture of AEW: “The culture is great; everyone is having fun. Obviously right now, things are a little different as it’s tough to face a challenge like this as a new company. I’m not an expert on business but I know from the people I talk to; the situation is not ideal to say the least. We’re doing what we can and doing everything as safely as possible. All that aside, it’s an amazing group of creative, young, energetic people. The main thing is that all of these people are getting to be themselves and it’s creating positivity. Everybody is getting to express themselves and having whatever kind of match or promo they want. It’s basically like an indie locker room. Everyone is there on purpose as if they weren’t in AEW, then they would be somewhere else in pro wrestling. It’s the type of people who would do pro wrestling for free. It could be awhile before [we’re back together] but we’ll be plugging along until then.”