Jon Moxley Says KENTA Will Have to Answer for His Trash Talk, Still Considers Himself a Part of NJPW

– In a recent sit-down interview with NJPW, IWGP US champion Jon Moxley discussed his US title match with KENTA finally being made official and how he still considers himself very much a part of the company. Below are some highlights and a video:

Jon Moxley on his matchup with KENTA becoming official: “All the travel restrictions and everything made everything weird this year, and that was very, very frustrating because I had big plans, and I was very looking forward to really cementing my mark in New Japan and really staking my name in the ground in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I don’t get involved in all this speculation and trash talk, and I stay off the Twitter and all that, you know. But it’s not like I’m staying oblivious when they’re fighting for contracts to fight me, and they’re talking about what they’re going to to do me and what they’re going to do with my belt that they don’t have that they’re talking about walking around with. Dude, do you think I’m just going to let all that **** slide? So, you know, some chickens are coming home to roost.”

Jon Moxley on KENTA’s warning: “People like to talk a lot of trash, and people are running around with briefcases, and contracts, and they’re fighting over the right to be the United Stated champion and hold that belt or whatever. I still hold that belt, so that’s my belt. You’re going to have to beat me in the ring for it. And you know, at least all this trash talking, don’t talk no ****, won’t be no ****. And now, when I get into the ring with KENTA, ****s going to go down, and he’s going to have to answer for all this stuff that he said with his mouth. And you know, your mouth can make you a lot of money in this business, but your mouth can really cause you a lot of pain and torture and pain, blues, and agony in this business you know when you overstep your boundaries with the words that come out of your mouth.”

On how he still sees himself as part of New Japan: “I think I made my intentions clear at Wrestle Kingdom with the short messages I had with fans out there in Tokyo watching around the world. I’m still — all this craziness in the world the last 10 months or whatever, I’m still very much a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling and will continue to be for as long as I damn well please, as much as I damn well please. And there ain’t anything that’s going to change that, there ain’t anyone that decides that except for me. I decided to bust out my New Japan G1 track jacket for today. I’ve been looking for an excuse to wear it, so I’m wearing the ****ing track jacket. So, I’m still a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling. You’re going to have to beat me in the ring with your stupid briefcase, walking around. You look like an idiot. The briefcase thing, it’s very 10 years ago. I don’t know why we’re still doing that. It’s an embarrassment, really. Belts. Shiny gold belts! That’s all that matters.”

If using the above quotes, please credit NJPW, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.