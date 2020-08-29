wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Says MJF Will Look for a Way Out at All Out (Video)
– AEW released a video where AEW World champion Jon Moxley sends a message on what he’s going to do to MJF for their title matchup at AEW All Out on September 5. You can check out that clip below. Jon Moxley stated the following:
“I’ll tell you what’s gonna happen on September 5. I’m gonna beat the hell out of you. I’m gonna kick you, and punch you, and elbow you so many times so hard, I’m gonna head butt you right in the forehead. I’m gonna try and split my skull with your skull. Then ultimately, I’m going to dump you on the top of your head. MJF, when your lungs are burning with exhaustion, and when you’re in a firefight, when we are deep in the game, I will be in my glory. I will be in heaven, but you, you will look for a way out. And the whole world will find out exactly what you’ve been hiding.”
PURE VIOLENCE AWAITS MJF.
The AEW World Championship is on the line at All Out as the challenger @The_MJF takes on the champion @JonMoxley!
Watch All Out LIVE! Saturday, Sept 5th 8/7c order NOW via all major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/rCvBQOOIYK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 29, 2020
