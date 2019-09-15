Jon Moxley Says Tomohiro Ishii Was The Perfect Opponent For Him

In an interview with NJPW, Jon Moxley spoke about his run in the NJPW G1 Climax 29 tournament, which included a widely-praised match with Tomohiro Ishii, someone he says was the perfect opponent for him. Here are highlights:

On facing Tomohiro Ishii: “That’s right. Ishii was really the perfect opponent for me. In the first place, I hate to bring strange tricks, gimmicks, and other guys into the game. I hate playing with each other! I just want to fight a simple 1 on 1. In the ring, one of them will fall, whoever will fight faster. Even though there is a place for it, I don’t want to think about an intrusion from outside, not even a little bit. I only want to fight. Two men start to fight each other in the middle of the ring, saying, ‘Fuck the lame shit, this shit is real!’ It’s just that. And the person who can do that was Ishii. We were the perfect opponents for each other. The two of us showed off a very beautiful violence to our fans.”

On his in-ring style: “There wasn’t a single guy who wasn’t injured when I got down with them in that ring. Perhaps it was Yano (Toru Yano), a guy who did not take much damage, but after fighting with me in the ring, everyone said, ‘were we fighting on a battlefield?’ It was a series of hard games that seemed like an illusion.”

On his upcoming match with Juice Robinson: “I’ll bury Juice and will continue to be the US Heavyweight Champion in this ring.”