Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Congratulations To AEW Was Passive-Aggressive

Jon Moxley recently spoke to the press at New York Comic-Con and said that WWE’s recent congratulations to AEW over Dynamite’s ratings win over NXT was ‘passive-aggressive.’

He said: “I think everybody’s gonna start doing better than they’re doing right now. You’re seeing wrestlers who are getting more money from WWE just because they’re trying to lock everybody down, which is great. It should have been like that all along, you know? I think they’re going to start reducing their schedule, too, which is good because their schedule is stupid. Makes no sense. So I think you’re going to see a better quality of life for guys, you know, in the competition, so to speak, just because of the existence of AEW. I mean, there’s guys in Japan that are getting, that I know, that are getting raises, that are under contract, that aren’t even coming, that don’t even want to come here just as, like, a sign of good faith. Literally, the entire industry all over the world is benefiting from the fact that now there’s like a viable alternative. And once we, like, hit ten o’clock and we got two hours in the can the other night we’re like, ‘we did it, high five!’ and now we get the ratings out, there as a viable alternative. I mean, this is real. This actually happened. I’m sure there are a lot of people that are going to keep waiting to wake up from the nightmare like this isn’t really real. But like all this is happening, this is 100% real. And it’s great for everybody. It’s great. I don’t say this to try to do some corporate-speak like that passive-aggressive ass WWE statement the other day. Ultimately the fans benefit, you know? Because they get to see these guys all across the board who are more inspired or..from the indies getting hyped up to, like, all across the board. Everybody’s more passionate, more excited. The other night, I was watching Raw with my wife the other night. It was like, oh, like, this is fun because we’re like watching them react like, oh, now they got, now they brought pyro back. Now they’re bringing, they brought in Hogan and Flair and just watching them try to, like, make moves. Like, it’s fun. It’s exciting. Like the fan part of me is like, ‘this is so much fun!’”