Jon Moxley Seen Out For First Time Since Hiatus Began

A photo of Jon Moxley out and about for the first time since his hiatus is making the rounds online. You can see the picture below of Moxley, which was taken with a fan two weeks ago.

Moxley went on hiatus from AEW at the start of November to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. According to comments in the Instagram post, the fan says that Moxley was happy to take the photo and wished him a “happy holidays.”