All Elite Wrestling has warned that Jon Moxley will ‘seize the Superstation TBS’ on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It’s unclear how Moxley will take control of the network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. TBA

* Mina Shirakawa to appear

* Jon Moxley seizes TBS