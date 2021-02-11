AEW News: Jon Moxley Set to Appear on TBS Show, Darby Allin Retains TNT Title On Dynamite

– Jon Moxley is set to appear on TBS’ Misery Index next week. AEW announced on Wednesday that Moxley will appear on the show next Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET:

– AEW released highlights from Darby Allin’s successful TNT Championship defense against Joey Janela on tonight’s episode of Dynamite: