Jon Moxley Set to Compete on Next Week’s NJPW Strong

Jon Moxley will be in action on next week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW has announced that Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team up against Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita on next Friday’s show.

Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Nagata on the May 12th episode of AEW Dynamite. NJPW’s announcement reads: