wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set to Compete on Next Week’s NJPW Strong
Jon Moxley will be in action on next week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW has announced that Moxley and Chris Dickinson will team up against Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita on next Friday’s show.
Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Nagata on the May 12th episode of AEW Dynamite. NJPW’s announcement reads:
The world is buzzing after April 28’s massive announcement of Jon Moxley versus Yuji Nagata for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Wednesday May 12 on AEW Dynamite.
That’s not all, as on Friday May 7, Collision comes to NJPW STRONG with an immense main event. Yuji Nagata will team up with Ren Narita for the first time since Narita’s Noge Dojo days, and the two will take on Jon Moxley and another number one contender- STRONG Openweight number one contender Chris Dickinson!
The International Purveyor of Violence and the Dirty Daddy will make a formidable combination indeed for this must watch main event next Friday on STRONG!
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants To Resume Live Events In June, Wants To Start Touring Before AEW
- Note On How Long AEW Has Dynamite Tapings Scheduled For Daily’s Place
- Chaos Project On How They Became Tag Team In AEW, Luther Auditioning To Be The Dark Order’s Manager
- Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker