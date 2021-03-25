Jon Moxley Set For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley will be in action on next Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. According to Fightful, he will face Bill Collier. This comes after Khan announced last night that Orange Cassidy will get a new theme song starting with that episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal

* Frankie Kazarian vs. TBD