Jon Moxley Set For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley will be in action on next Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. According to Fightful, he will face Bill Collier. This comes after Khan announced last night that Orange Cassidy will get a new theme song starting with that episode. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier
* Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake
* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal
* Frankie Kazarian vs. TBD
A surprise for fans at #AEWDynamite Live tonight: MOX in action at the Dark: Elevation taping before we’re Live on TNT with a huge Dynamite!Thank you great fans sitting outside in pods in Jacksonville bringing your energy to our show + thank you fans supporting us watching on tv!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2021
