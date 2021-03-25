wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Set For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

March 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley will be in action on next Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. According to Fightful, he will face Bill Collier. This comes after Khan announced last night that Orange Cassidy will get a new theme song starting with that episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier
* Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake
* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal
* Frankie Kazarian vs. TBD

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jon Moxley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading