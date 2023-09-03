Jon Moxley Set For OTT Ninth Anniversary Show Next Month

Jon Moxley is making his return to OTT Wrestling for their ninth anniversary show next month. The company announced that Moxley will face B Cool at the October 28th show, as you can see below.

Moxley was set to make his debut for the company in March at OTT ScrapperMania, but he had to pull out of the show due to an AEW commitment and had promised to make it up to the company and fans.