Jon Moxley Set For GCW Homecoming Part 1
Jon Moxley is returning to GCW for their Homecoming weekend next month. GCW announced that the GCW World Champion and interim AEW World Champion will be at GCW Homecoming Part 1 on August 13. His opponent has yet to be revealed.
The event will take place over two nights on August 13th and 14th in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will air on FITE TV. The updated lineup is:
Homecoming Part 1 (August 13th)
* Jon Moxley vs. TBA
* Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie
* The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos
Homecoming Part 2 (August 14th)
* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green renew their wedding vows
* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek
* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick
* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck
