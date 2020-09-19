wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Next Month, AEW Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
– Jon Moxley is set to appear next month at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Barnett posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that the AEW World Champion will make his debut for the promotion on October 11th as part of the promotion’s event during The Collective. Moxley was previously set to face Barnett at the Bloodsport event during WrestleMania week, but that show was of course canceled due to the pandemic.
Oct 11th, @jonmoxley is going to FIGHT in Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
– AEW posted to Twitter to celebrate their Hispanic talent for Hispanic Heritage Month:
