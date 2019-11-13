Jon Moxley Set to Have Live Mic on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– It looks like Jon Moxley will be the one to light the fuse and bring the boom later tonight. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that fresh off of his brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out win over Kenny Omega at Full Gear, Jon Moxley will be speaking on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the announcement below.

According to the announcement, “Moxley has a lot on his mind post-match against Kenny Omega. We will hear from him TONIGHT.” Moxley, who is a different kind of cat, got the win over Omega at Full Gear. However, since it was an unsanctioned match, it doesn’t count on his overall Win-Loss record with AEW.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle

* PAC vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

* Fallout from MJF’s attack on Cody at AEW Full Gear.

* Jon Moxley speaks tonight.