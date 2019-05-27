wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley Set For This Week’s Talk is Jericho, Adam Page Talks Double or Nothing Win
– Jon Moxley is apparently set for this week’s episode of Talk is Jericho. Following Moxley’s debut at Double or Nothing, a fan asked when Moxley would be a guest on Talk is Jericho, to which Jericho replied:
Wednesday…. @TalkIsJericho https://t.co/wbRYVLt2ur
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 26, 2019
– AEW posted the following video of Adam Page backstage at Double or Nothing, commenting on his win in the Casino Battle Royale. You can see the video below of Page talking about wanting to step out of Cody’s shadow and not just being “the other guy on BTE.” He says it was the most important thing in his career.
#Hangman @theAdamPage after @The_MJF ruined his moment with @BretHart @AliciaAtout pic.twitter.com/TQqt7niLty
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 26, 2019
