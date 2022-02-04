wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set To Appear at NJPW Windy City Riot
Jon Moxley is headed to Chicago in April to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot. Moxley announced in a new promo that he is heading to Chicago and challenged the company to bring the “the men who call themselves the best.”
You can see the promo below. Moxley has occasionally competed for NJPW during his time in AEW, most recently at the NJPW Strong tapings in October. He joins Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, Jonah, Fred Rosser, and Brody King as those announced for the show, which takes place on April 16th in Villa Park, Illinois.
'Death Rider' @JonMoxley heard NJPW was coming to Chicago and he wants in! #njriothttps://t.co/WaB6aOk0Ht pic.twitter.com/ibG41bdIHb
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 3, 2022
