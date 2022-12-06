wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set To Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Moxley will appear on this week’s show for a segment, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin
* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Jack Perry, Dalton Castle, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Shawn Dean, More Competitors TBA
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager
* Jade Cargill, Leila Grey & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, and Madison Rayne
* Jamie Hayter talks with Tony Schiavone
* We’ll will hear from MJF
* We’ll will hear from Jon Moxley
This week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the 3-time #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley for the 1st time since the return of former AEW World Champion #HangmanPage, who has Mox in his sights!#AEWDynamite will be LIVE from Austin, TX this Wednesday @ 8pmET/7pmCT on TBS pic.twitter.com/yjAK9A0n6p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2022
