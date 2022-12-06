wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Set To Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

December 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Moxley will appear on this week’s show for a segment, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin
* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Jack Perry, Dalton Castle, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Shawn Dean, More Competitors TBA
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager
* Jade Cargill, Leila Grey & Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue, and Madison Rayne
* Jamie Hayter talks with Tony Schiavone
* We’ll will hear from MJF
* We’ll will hear from Jon Moxley

