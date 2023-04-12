wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set To Compete At Wrestling REVOLVER Mayhem For All
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
Jon Moxley will be in action at Wrestling REVOLVER’s Mayhem For All in May. The promotion announced on Tuesday that Moxley will face Jake Crist at the show, which takes place on May 6th in Clive, Iowa and airs on FITE+:
🚨BREAKING🚨
Oh, you thought he wasn't gonna wrestle. Mox hand picked this match.
Signed for 5/6#RevolverMAYHEM@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FITE+
These two helped shape each others carrer in the early 2000's.
Jon Moxley
🆚
Jake Crist!
🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/cg6KABmenQ
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) April 12, 2023
