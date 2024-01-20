Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor & More Announced For AEW Collision

Jon Moxley will face Shane Taylor among the new matches announced for AEW Collision. AEW announced Moxley vs. Taylor, and Thunder Rosa returning to singles action on Friday for this week’s show, which airs Saturday night on TNT.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show:

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

* Open Challenge: Adam Copeland vs. TBA

& Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

* Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA