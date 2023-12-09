– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, AEW star Jon Moxley discussed his view on title belts, the Continental Classic tournament, and more. Below are some highlights:

Jon Moxley’s view on title belts: “There’s a lot of belts. Belts come and go. They’re what you make them. I’ve never seen a belt get anyone over in my life, personally. I’ve seen people get belts over. They come and go, and they’re devices. If you treat them as important, they become important. If you treat them like a joke, they become a joke. People don’t pack arenas to look at shiny pieces of metal and jewels.”

On the Continental Classic: “Maybe this will be the only one, maybe it’s a Brawl for All situation that only happens one time, or maybe it becomes an annual thing. There are those things like G1s and stuff like that. Those prestige tournaments that build up a reputation. King of the Ring used to be like that where it was a destination to prove yourself for young guys. Being the first one, I think everybody involved in it wants it to be good. You’ll always be connected to it, being the first one to win it, so that would be cool. Especially if it becomes a big important thing people look forward to in the future. I think there’s a little bit of competitiveness and a little bit of pride-in-your-work kind of thing. Even though we’re all competitors against each other, there’s almost like a team spirit attitude. Everybody is going in to bust their ass and make this the best tournament possible.”

On the comparisons to the G1 Climax: “The main comparison is going to be the G1 because, at its core, it’s basically the same idea. It’s a round-robin tournament. We have to be different from what the competition does, what WWE does, what everyone else on TV does. We have to always be different and give things you can see nowhere else. We don’t want to do the same thing as the G1 so whenever we can do something that will make it different, we should, especially for a Western audience.”

Jon Moxley is currently 3-0 in the Continental Classic. His next tournament matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13 on the next edition of AEW Dynamite, where he will face Swerve Strickland, who is also 3-0. The event will be held at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm ESt.