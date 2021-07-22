wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Shows Respect To Lance Archer After AEW Fyter Fest

July 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Lance Archer

During last night’s AEW Fyter Fest, Lance Archer defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match to become the new IWGP US Champion. After the broadcast, Moxley showed respect to Archer following his win.

Archer will defend the title next week at AEW Fight for the Fallen against Hikuleo.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading