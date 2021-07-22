Jon Moxley Shows Respect To Lance Archer After AEW Fyter Fest

During last night’s AEW Fyter Fest, Lance Archer defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match to become the new IWGP US Champion. After the broadcast, Moxley showed respect to Archer following his win.

Moxley showing respect to Archer after their brutal Texas Death Match. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tz3POO7SQM — Chief (@AllEliteHoodlum) July 22, 2021

Archer will defend the title next week at AEW Fight for the Fallen against Hikuleo.